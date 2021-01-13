Nets complete James Harden trade with Rockets in four-team deal including Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and first-round picks

James Harden treated image grey background Rockets jersey

After two months of rumblings, the Nets completed a trade Wednesday afternoon for Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

A four-team deal including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers ships out Brooklyn shooting guard Caris LeVert, center Jarrett Allen and forwards Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs in addition to three unprotected first-round draft picks and four first-round swaps.

The Nets receive Harden, the Pacers get LeVert and a second-round pick and the Cavs net Allen and Prince. Meanwhile, the Rockets return a boatload of acquisitions -- Kurucs, Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo, Cavs guard Dante Exum and Brooklyn's first-rounders in 2022, '24 and '26.

Houston also has the Nets' first-round swaps in 2021, '23, '25 and '27. Additionally, via the Cavs, the Rockets snag a 2022 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden as a possibility to the Nets surfaced in November. Begley reported Nov. 15, in response to the developing story that Harden was pushing for a move to Brooklyn, that Nets players' support for a Harden deal was not universal.



Underlining Harden's displeasure with the Rockets was a reported two-year, $103 million contract extension that would have paid him more than a record $50 million annually. Harden reportedly remained focused on a trade to the Nets.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks first addressed rumors of Harden's ties to the Nets in mid-November. Marks downplayed the reports, though, expressing an optimistic outlook for 2020-21 with a young core around the Nets' superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"There's never a dull moment, and I think when maybe you're the part of some rumors out there and so forth, you take heed and just look how far the Nets organization has come," Marks said. "We're obviously excited to get the team that we have, to be honest, out on the floor, and I think not only with Kevin and Ky and Caris and Jarrett Allen, you work your way through the roster.

"For those guys having the opportunity to get out there and, as you said, wear the black and white, that's the most important thing. It's a crazy business that we live in and things are thrown your way all the time, and you have to pivot and be flexible and maintain that throughout the season."

The Nets play the Knicks on Wednesday night at the Garden.