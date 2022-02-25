Nets coach Steve Nash gives candid take on Celtics' dominant defense in 2022

Nets coach Steve Nash gives candid take on Celtics' dominant defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics continued their pre-All Star break momentum Thursday night by going into Brooklyn and dominating a shorthanded Nets team 129-106 at the Barclays Center.

The Celtics held the Nets to 41.5 percent shooting from the field, including a lackluster 24.1 percent from 3-point range. It was another excellent defensive performance from Boston, which has become a common theme for this team over the last two months.

It certainly wasn't a surprise to Nets head coach Steve Nash, who raved about the Celtics' defense before the game.

“They’re playing incredible basketball,” Nash told reporters. “They’re far and away the best defensive team in 2022.”

The numbers back up Nash's claim.

The Celtics lead the league with a 100.9 defensive rating since Jan. 1 -- far ahead of the Dallas Mavericks in second place with a 105 defensive rating. Boston also ranks first in defensive rebounds per game (37.3), second in blocks per game (6.5) and third in opponents' fast break points per game (10.1) over that same span.

Al Horford: "It's really fun when everybody is so engaged defensively...It's great to see everyone really locked in." â˜˜ï¸ pic.twitter.com/hXgDYUImjO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2022

It should be noted the Celtics haven't played a particularly difficult schedule in the New Year, and many of the top-tier teams they have played were without one or more of their best players.

Still, the Celtics' improvement defensively has been quite impressive and the primary reason for its recent climb up the standings. Acquiring Derrick White at the trade deadline has given Boston even more defensive talent and versatility.

The Celtics, after beating the Nets on Thursday night, now sit just 1.5 games out of third place.