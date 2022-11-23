Double Bad Beat: A brutal turnover and meaningless 3-pointer cost Kansas the cover and cashed the over
An extra helping of bad beats to kick off Thanksgiving
Kansas and Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months.
BREAKING: Charges filed against seven Michigan State players following Michigan tunnel incident
Without a quick change of heart, the Panthers have successfully held a fourth rounder hostage from the Browns after benching Baker Mayfield... again.
Tennessee dropped five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina
At least seven teams with five wins need to get victories in the final week of the season to have enough .500 or better teams for all the bowl spots.
Texas authorities arrested a woman who they say set fire to her boyfriend's house after another woman answered his phone while they were on FaceTime.
The "Shop Local, Shop Now" campaign held a press conference at Bella in the Town and Country Village Shopping Center to encourage residents to buy from small stores this holiday season.
Here's what the US can learn from Switzerland, which has nearly eliminated mass shootings while maintaining a high rate of gun ownership.
Alabama moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
Upgrade your bath linens with this popular eight-piece set!
A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday. The amount of the winner’s share topped the previous mark of $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and the pool topped last year's prior high of $90.47 million.
Get to know the Crimson Tide ahead of the Iron Bowl.
Alabama's chances of making the College Football Playoff are slim, but it just became a whole lot more probable.
When George Washington was elected president in 1789, his teeth were in such bad shape that he only had one real tooth left in his entire mouth. He had a long history of dental issues and normally wore dentures, which were comprised of his own teeth that had been pulled, teeth he took from the slaves he owned, and animals. In 1796, he had his final tooth pulled and gave it to his dentist as a gift.View Entire Post ›
The Big 12 is about to go through a serious makeover. One of the conference's legends West Virginia's Bob Huggins stopped by the Sports Seriously studio to give his thoughts on the conference.
The Purdue Boilermakers hope they're in position to win the Big Ten West when they try to keep the traveling trophy against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Oregon State's Raegan Beers has been named the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Nov. 21. Beers posted a double-double in each of Oregon State's wins over Eastern Washington (73-66) and Prairie View A&M (100-59) and averaged 20.5 points in 24.5 minutes per game.
Several intriguing matchups projected, including Spencer Rattler facing off against Oklahoma.
Volkswagen's brands have halted all paid activities on Twitter until further notice, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche, said it had recommended the brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.
The Arizona Cardinals relieved assistant Sean Kugler of his duties prior to Monday night's game following an incident Sunday night in Mexico City.