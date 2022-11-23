Double Bad Beat: A brutal turnover and meaningless 3-pointer cost Kansas the cover and cashed the over

BuzzFeed

When George Washington was elected president in 1789, his teeth were in such bad shape that he only had one real tooth left in his entire mouth. He had a long history of dental issues and normally wore dentures, which were comprised of his own teeth that had been pulled, teeth he took from the slaves he owned, and animals. In 1796, he had his final tooth pulled and gave it to his dentist as a gift.