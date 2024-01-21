Nets at Clippers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (17-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) visit Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers (26-14, fourth in the Western Conference) and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this matchup following a 130-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in which the Nets played one of their best games this season. Super-scoring bench guard Cam Thomas put up 33 points and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench as he looked like the best player on the floor for either team.

The Clippers enter this game after a 128-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in which Los Angeles forward Paul George carried his team to a win by putting up 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games and they have been one of the best teams in the league over the past month or so.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

Time : 3:30 PM ET

Location : Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Clippers notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Day’Ron Sharpe (knee), Ben Simmons (back), and Dariq Whitehead (shin).

Clippers: OUT: Moussa Diabate (hand) and Ivica Zubac (calf).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard : Mikal Bridges

Forward : Cam Johnson

Forward : Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Los Angeles Clippers

Guard : James Harden

Guard : Terance Mann

Forward : Paul George

Forward : Kawhi Leonard

Center: Mason Plumlee

