Nets at Clippers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Brooklyn Nets (17-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) visit Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers (26-14, fourth in the Western Conference) and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!
The Nets come into this matchup following a 130-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in which the Nets played one of their best games this season. Super-scoring bench guard Cam Thomas put up 33 points and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench as he looked like the best player on the floor for either team.
The Clippers enter this game after a 128-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in which Los Angeles forward Paul George carried his team to a win by putting up 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games and they have been one of the best teams in the league over the past month or so.
Here’s when and where you should tune in:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Time: 3:30 PM ET
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Channel: YES Network
Nets at Clippers notable injuries
Nets: OUT: Day’Ron Sharpe (knee), Ben Simmons (back), and Dariq Whitehead (shin).
Clippers: OUT: Moussa Diabate (hand) and Ivica Zubac (calf).
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
Guard: Mikal Bridges
Forward: Cam Johnson
Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
Center: Nic Claxton
Los Angeles Clippers
Guard: James Harden
Guard: Terance Mann
Forward: Paul George
Forward: Kawhi Leonard
Center: Mason Plumlee