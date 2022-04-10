Nets clinch No. 7 seed, will face off against Cavaliers in NBA Play-In tournament

Nets Kevin Durant drives white jersey cavaliers dean wade

The results are in and the Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

With the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday, Brooklyn clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will host the Cavs on Tuesday.







The Nets finished the season 44-38, an unexpected record given expectations prior to the start of the season.

Cleveland is led by All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The 22-year-old point guard averaged 21.8 points and 8.6 assists per game.

The Nets went 3-1 head-to-head against the Cavs in the regular season. Most recently, defeating them on Friday, 118-107.

With a win, the Nets will face either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. If they lose, they will host the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets 9-10 matchup.