Nets clinch No. 7 seed, will face off against Cavaliers in NBA Play-In tournament

James O'Connell
·1 min read
Nets Kevin Durant drives white jersey cavaliers dean wade
The results are in and the Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

With the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday, Brooklyn clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will host the Cavs on Tuesday.


The Nets finished the season 44-38, an unexpected record given expectations prior to the start of the season.

Cleveland is led by All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The 22-year-old point guard averaged 21.8 points and 8.6 assists per game.

The Nets went 3-1 head-to-head against the Cavs in the regular season. Most recently, defeating them on Friday, 118-107.

With a win, the Nets will face either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. If they lose, they will host the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets 9-10 matchup.

