Nets at Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

In his first game back from injury, Kevin Durant dropped 31 points but was unable to lead the Nets to victory against the Miami Heat.

On Sunday in Boston, he’ll have the help of former Celtics star Kyrie Irving as the Nets look to snap a three-game losing streak.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s must-watch Nets at Celtics game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, March 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nets at Celtics injury report

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) is out.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

F Bruce Brown

F Kevin Durant

C Andre Drummond

G Kyrie Irving

G Seth Curry

Boston Celtics

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

C Robert Williams

G Jaylen Brown

G Jayson Tatum

