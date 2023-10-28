Nets’ Cam Thomas saw ‘a lot of positives’ despite loss to Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been arguably the brightest spot for a Nets team that is 0-2 despite having two games that were winnable until the very end. Friday’s 125-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks seemed to be a repeat of Wednesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in that Brooklyn played good enough to win, but lost because of the superstar on the opposing team.

Thomas had himself another great game as he scored 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and used a variety of mid-range jumpshots and acrobatic finishes at the rim to achieve his point total. Thomas has been the only player that the Nets could count on when the team needs a bucket and Thomas was in his bucket-getting form on Friday.

On the other side, Luka Doncic had 49 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in a performance of epic proportions. Despite Doncic essentially carrying his team to victory, Thomas saw the bright side of the way Brooklyn played against the Mavericks:

“Our pace was better, faster. We played a lot faster. We actually got a good amount of stops to force them into tough shots. Obviously, Luka (Doncic) made some, Ky (Kyrie Irving) made some tough shots, but that’s all you can do. Just force them into tough shots and if they make it, they make it. (They) miss, you did your job, but that’s all you can do. Just put a hand up, force them into tough shots and just live (with) the result. So, it was a lot of positives in the game, I feel like.”

