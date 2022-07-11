Nets’ Cam Thomas rolls eyes when asked about Steve Nash’s coaching

Young talent Cam Thomas balled out in the Brooklyn Nets’ second NBA summer league game and in a post-game interview he appeared to have rolled his eyes when asked about Steve Nash’s coaching.

After leading the organization to their second Summer League victory, a reporter told Thomas “I was talking to your coach Steve Nash and he’s encouraging you to look for your shot and your teammates.” Thomas was reportedly seen chuckling and rolling his eyes before adding, “It is what it is.”

This comes just days after Thomas dominated the Bucks, tallying 31 points in this year’s Summer League-Nets debut. He recorded 26 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s second NBA Summer League game. Thomas is not necessarily a skilled playmaker but it’s an important facet of the game that he needs to improve.

With superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving waiting to be traded, Thomas’ outward reaction to Nash’s coaching does not look good for the organization. It makes the team look unorganized and without a leadership figure on the bench, calling the plays.

