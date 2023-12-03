Nets’ Cam Thomas on off-night against Magic: ‘still trying to find my rhythm’

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has a lot riding on his shoulders as he has become a fan favorite amongst the Nets fan base due to how well he scores the basketball. Thomas has missed significant time this season because of an ankle injury and it seems like it could be something he still has to get over.

In Saturday’s 129-101 win over the Orlando Magic, Thomas scored 20 points, but he did it on 7-of-23 shooting from the field as he struggled to get going thanks to tough matchups against Orlando’s guards as well as early foul trouble. It looked like the Magic were overplaying Thomas in order to force him to make tough shots or dish the ball to a teammate.

While Thomas is not going to shoot well in every game this season, he is still needed for point production one way or the other. As such, even if he is shooting poorly like he did on Saturday, he has to shoot his way out of it because of how important he is to the Nets’ offense.

Here’s what Thomas had to say about his poor shooting game against the Magic:

“Just knowing that I was struggling a little bit tonight and then, the way the defense was trying to keen on me to to make plays for other guys. So, I was open to do it and then, knowing know the ball’s going to come around. I’m going to find my shot eventually, get some shots to go. Then, obviously just knowing that (it’s) my second game back. Still trying to find my rhythm a little bit, just getting that flow again. So, once that gets right, I’ll be all good.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire