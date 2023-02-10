Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for 'disparaging language' in televised interview after win over Bulls

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview" after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls, the NBA announced Friday.

Thomas, 21, was joined by new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie for an on-court interview with TNT fresh off the Nets' 116-105 victory. Two days removed from the bombshell trade that sent Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the pair of Nets players made some jokes about the appearance of the recently updated team.

"We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department," Dinwiddie said during his introductory news conference Tuesday, while sitting next to a laughing Dorian Finney-Smith.

When Thomas was asked about the comments Thursday night at Barclays Center, he responded, "We already had good-looking guys, no homo." The remark appeared to shock Dinwiddie, who laughed and pointed at him. "All right, I'm sure the league office will enjoy that one," TNT reporter Jared Greenberg said.

Thomas later posted an apology on social media for the statement.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview," he tweeted. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

Thomas was a standout at LSU and was selected with the Nets' 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's on a four-year rookie contract worth $2.14 million this season.

The second-year Nets guard saw an increased role in Brooklyn's lineup after Irving's trade. Thomas recorded 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory, breaking a three-game streak of scoring over 40 points. On Monday, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in consecutive games.