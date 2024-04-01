Nets’ Cam Thomas draws praise from Lakers’ LeBron James

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has made his mark in the NBA as one of the better scorers in the league and at this point, his scoring explosions are becoming less surprising. Thomas had another opportunity to show what he could do against one of the best players in NBA history and even got some quick praise in the process.

In Sunday’s 116-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Thomas put up 30 points and six assists in a contest that saw the Nets come back from a 26-point deficit to get to within eight points of the Lakers in large part because of Thomas’ microwave-like scoring ability and timely passing.

On the other side of Thomas was LeBron James, a player who many in the NBA community consider to be the greatest player to ever lace up a pair of sneakers. James put up 40 points of his own in his latest masterpiece as he shot 13-of-17 from the field, including 9-of-10 from three-point range.

After the win over the Nets, James was asked by Erik Slater of ClutchPoints about his thoughts on Thomas given that he’s averaging 33.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 57.1% from deep in two games against Los Angeles this season and James had some praise for Thomas, albeit brief.

James said that Thomas “does that to everybody” in reference to his scoring outbursts. That marks another great player in the league who has seen what Thomas can do and as some people say, game recognizes game.

LeBron kept it short and sweet when I asked him about Cam Thomas having two big scoring nights against the Lakers this season: “He does that to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/B0DLtnClAi — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire