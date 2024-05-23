Nets’ Cam Thomas does not make The Ringer’s top-25 under 25 list

The Brooklyn Nets are at the stage of their franchise where they are trying to acquire enough players and/or valuable assets to set themselves up for the future. As the team moves forward in its quest to build around some of the younger players on the team, one of their young players did not make a particular coveted list.

The Ringer recently published its “Top 25 Under 25” article where the outlet ranks the best players that are under 25 years old. Unfortunately for Nets guard Cam Thomas, he did not make the list despite having a breakout season during the 2023-24 campaign.

For context, the names at the bottom of the list are Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. The article also included a “Just Missed the Cut” section to function as an honorable mention list and Thomas didn’t make that list either.

Some of the players who made The Ringer’s honorable mention list were Coby White of the Chicago Bulls, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat. So, if Thomas is regarded as one of the best players in the NBA under 25 years old, he is outside of the top-32 according to The Ringer.

Thomas, 22, had quite the 2023-24 season as he averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field, 36.4% from three-point land, and 85.6% from the free-throw line. Thomas played in 66 games (51 starts) and as a result of how he played, he received the seventh-most votes for the 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

