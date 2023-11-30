Nets’ Cam Thomas on coming back from injury: ‘I should just fit right in’

Cam Thomas has missed the past nine games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his left ankle sprain that he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 8. After what seemed like an eternity, Thomas is available to play Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets and he sounds like he’s ready to go.

Thomas spoke to the media at shootaround on Thursday and he said all of the right things in terms of a player who has been waiting for his time to come back to the court and play. Thomas said that it feels good for him to be able to play, but did note that he’s not aware of being under some kind of minutes limit.

He mentioned that this is the longest that he’s ever been out with an injury, but that he will stay level-headed as he’s easing his way back into playing again. Thomas did note that he doesn’t feel that he has to change his approach in terms of fitting back in to a team that has played some good basketball without him for the past three weeks.

Time will tell how soon Thomas can get back to how he was playing before the injury.

