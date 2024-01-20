Nets’ Cam Thomas on 33-point game at Lakers: ‘don’t overthink it’

Cam Thomas has been arguably the most-talked about player for the Brooklyn Nets within the fanbase due to how well he has played this season. The 22-year-old is seen as one of the core pieces within the Nets current rebuild and after what happened in Los Angeles on Friday, it’s easy to see why.

In Friday’s 130-122 win at the Los Angeles Lakers, Thomas put up 33 points (13-of-18 from the field, 4-of-7 from three-point range) and four assists in a dominant 32 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn. Friday’s performance showed that Thomas can take over a game when he gets going with his scoring, but he showed growth in the way that he attacks defenses using his gravity as well.

For the purpose of this writing, gravity is being used to indicate the amount of attention that Thomas drew over the course of the game. Once he started drawing double-teams from the Lakers, it was clear that they feared his scoring ability enough that they sold out in order to force him to pass the ball and with Thomas being a willing passer, the Nets’ offense continued to thrive from there.

Much has been made about whether Thomas should be starting or not, but either way, good things happen when he plays at least 30 minutes. Thomas attributed his huge outing against the Lakers to the fact that he wasn’t overthinking what he was doing:

“Just go out and dominate, play my game. Don’t overthink it because I know sometimes, every team guards me differently. So, sometimes I don’t really think, but there’s a little thinking into it like alright, do I pass or is it time for me to get going and then pass? Today, they (the Lakers) just let me get going early then the pass opened up for me, gave my teammates open shots. So, I feel like I played a pretty good game. Pretty complete game today. So, I just gotta keep it up.”

