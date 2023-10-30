Nets’ Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton ruled out for Monday at Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets will be visiting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday for the second game of their four-game road trip, but they will be unfortunately doing so without two starters.

On Sunday, the Nets ruled out forward Cam Johnson (left calf strain/contusion) and center Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) for Monday’s matchup against the Hornets. This will be the second game that both Johnson and Claxton will be missing for their respective injuries.

Johnson has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season as he came into the preseason dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered the week prior to the start of training camp. He was healthy for Brooklyn’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he suffered his calf injury during that game which caused him to miss Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Claxton suffered his ankle sprain against Cleveland and while he was able to finish the game, he was laboring at certain points of the contest. Like Johnson, Claxton was ruled out for Friday’s game against Dallas. Before the recent ruling out of Johnson and Claxton, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn did say that both players were considered day-to-day.

