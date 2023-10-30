Nets’ Cam Johnson’s MRI reveals calf strain; will be reevaluated in 10 days

The Brooklyn Nets have had a slow start to the 2023-24 season so far as they lost their first two games, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, by an average margin of three points. Now, Nets fans have even more bad news to bear as the team prepares to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

On Monday, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday, it was revealed that forward Cam Johnson had an MRI done Sunday night on his left leg and the imaging revealed a calf strain. Until that update, the injury was listed as a calf contusion, but a calf strain is a worse injury which makes sense that the team said that Johnson will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Johnson has had an injury-plagued start to the season and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Johnson suffered a left hamstring injury during an on-court workout the week prior to training camp starting and during Brooklyn’s home opener against Cleveland on Oct. 25, he suffered his calf contusion.

Johnson has already been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Hornets, his second consecutive game missed with this injury, and with him being looked at again in 10 days, he will most likely miss five more games before he’s ready to return. That would put Johnson on track to play in the Nets’ matchup against the Boston Celtics at home on Nov. 10, assuming that he suffers no setbacks between now and then.

