Nets’ Cam Johnson listed as doubtful for Wednesday against Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets continue their tough stretch of home games when they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Barclays Center on Wednesday. Even though it is considered unlikely at this point, it’s possible that Brooklyn could be welcoming a key member of its starting lineup back for the game.

On Tuesday, the Nets released its status report for Wednesday’s game. While Nic Claxton is still listed as being out due to his left ankle sprain, one interesting thing was that Cam Johnson was listed as doubtful as opposed to the out status that he carried ever since he strained his calf on Oct. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Most likely, Johnson will not play against the Clippers because the Nets are being patient with his injury. However, Johnson being listed as doubtful is technically an upgrade for him along with the fact that he was spotted participating in a workout before Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks so it is possible that Johnson can come back sooner than later.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire