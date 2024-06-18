Nets’ Cam Johnson listed as comp for 2024 NBA Draft prospect Kyshawn George

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an offseason in which they are trying to improve the roster without having many avenues outside of trading to get the job done. As of this writing, Brooklyn does not have a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but one of their players was used as a comparison for a draft prospect.

“As well as having a similar physical appearance, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson comes to mind as a player comp considering he’s a versatile forward with high level shooting ability,” Aran Smith of NBADraft.net wrote about Miami Hurricanes forward Kyshawn George in his mock draft piece earlier this month. There are plenty of reasons to see similarities in Johnson and George.

As Smith points out, Johnson and Smith have almost identical body types as Johnson is listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds while George is listed at 6-foot-8 and somewhere between 200 pounds and 205 pounds. When you look at George in his tape, it looks like his frame is a bit bigger than Johnson’s and it’s possible that George could put on 10-20 pounds before realizing his physical maturity.

There are also plenty of highlights with the ball in George’s hands as that was one of the skills that he brought to the table for a Hurricanes team looking for added production from someone. As Smith notes, both players are forwards who can shoot the three (Johnson shot 40.8% during his freshman season in Miami) and bring some ball-handling scoring/creation at the forward spot as well.

In Smith’s mock draft, George is being selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 19th overall pick in the Draft that they received from the Indiana Pacers as a result of the Pascal Siakam trade. Brooklyn may not be able to trade back into the first round, but if they are, George is a player that could remind them a lot of Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire