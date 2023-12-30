Nets’ Cam Johnson on if lineup change made a difference: ‘no, not necessarily’

The Brooklyn Nets have not had a good week leading into the New Year. The Nets upset most of the fanbase by resting most of the rotation players on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in hopes of switching things up and instead, the plan backfired in a big way on Friday.

The Nets lost to the Washington Wizards on Friday 110-104 despite a change to the starting lineup in which Dorian Finney-Smith was starting in the place of Cam Thomas. Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn has been looking for some answer to the question of whether the Nets can be a team that competes for a playoff spot when it’s springtime.

In terms of plus/minus, the starting lineup had good results as they were a combined +25. However, over the course of the game, it became clear that part of that result was because of how poorly the Wizards’ starting lineup performed as they were a -39, which factors in Deni Avdija’s +13 after he dropped 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

Nets forward Cam Johnson, who was one of the bright spots in Friday’s game with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, has been one of the players who has been playing better as of late now that his three-point shot has come back to him. Understandably so, he was short with his answers about whether he felt that the new starting lineup made any difference:

“No, not necessarily.”

Johnson on if Friday’s loss to the Wizards is a wake-up call:

“Yep. Absolutely.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire