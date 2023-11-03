Nets at Bulls: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) visit the United Center on Friday to take on the Chicago Bulls (2-3) in their first game of the In-Season Tournament and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this matchup having won two games straight after a convincing victory over the Charlotte Hornets and coming back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat. Brooklyn has been dealing with some key injuries early on as they have been without the services of at least two starters since their home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bulls have been alternating wins and losses ever since they began their season with a 124-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chicago will be a solid test for Brooklyn’s defense as the Bulls have three players averaging at least 15.8 points per game including Zach LaVine, the team’s leading scorer, at 24.0 points per contest.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Friday, Nov. 3

Time : 8:00 PM EDT

Location : United Center, Chicago, IL

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Bulls notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip).

Bulls: OUT: Lonzo Ball (knee). PROBABLE: Zach LaVine (back).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire