Nets at Bulls: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Ajayi Browne
·1 min read
The Nets are without James Harden and Kevin Durant once again heading into their Sunday matchup with the Bulls. This won’t stop them from trying to extend their winning streak to five though. It also won’t stop Blake Griffin, who makes his return after missing the game against the Hornets on Thursday.

The basketball world will get their first look of LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin on the same team, which should be really fun. Both Aldridge and Griffin have sparked a lot of discussion on the Brooklyn Nets for the past couple of weeks. Both players also admitted that they believe the Nets have the best chance at winning a championship this year, which influenced their decision to join.

Garrett Temple (hamstring) will be unavailable for Chicago as Zach Lavine and Coby White will be probable since they are still listed as day-to-day.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, April 4

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: YES 2 / NBC Sports Chicago

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Kyrie Irving

  • Joe Harris

  • Bruce Brown

  • Jeff Green

  • LaMarcus Aldridge

Chicago Bulls

  • Coby White

  • Zach Lavine

  • Lauri Markkanen

  • Patrick Williams

  • Wendell Carter Jr.

