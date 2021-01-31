Nets bringing back guard Iman Shumpert: report

Iman Shumpert Nets uniform

The Nets are bringing back a familiar face to provide some depth in the backcourt.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets are finalizing a deal with veteran guard Iman Shumpert.

The 30-year-old played 13 games last season averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes off the Brooklyn bench.



Shumpert, a former Knicks draft pick, has played with five different teams over his nine-year career, averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds and winning an NBA title with the Cavaliers in 2015-16.

The Nets needed to add a player to the roster to reach 14 roster spots, as Charania notes. Following the blockbuster deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn, the Nets' roster depth took a hit, with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs all leaving the borough as part of the trade. The team signed center Norvel Pelle earlier this week for some added frontcourt depth.

Brooklyn will be back on the court on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, though Harden is questionable to play due to a left thigh contusion.