NFL Championship Games parlay: Let’s make some money
Analyzing NFL Championship Games betting odds and lines, with predictions and picks for the best parlay bet to make.
One door closed for DeMeco Ryans' head coaching prospects, but another door appears to be his to walk through.
See for yourself what makes Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class
Kansas City is playing in their fifth consecutive AFC championship game.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
Tom Brady gave fans a glimpse into his time spent with the children he shares with ex-wife Gislee Bündchen on Instagram. The NFL quarterback's 23rd season came to an end on Jan. 16.
49ers left tackle Trent Williams spent his first nine NFL seasons with Washington. The All-Pro made nine visits to Lincoln Financial Field with his former team and another last season with his current team. Williams is 5-5 in his trips to Philadelphia. “It’s a little bit more than just the noise that comes with that [more]
In this new mock draft from CBS Sports, the Bears clean up in a trade with the Panthers, while also landing a defensive playmaker at No. 9.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Here are two ways to bet the Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup.
There are a few reasons why the Eagles may have the edge Sunday in the NFC title game.
