Nets’ Ben Simmons says team has ‘a lot more growing to do’

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has not been getting the fanfare that teammate Cam Thomas is receiving right now, but it doesn’t mean that Simmons isn’t a big reason of the Nets earning their first victory of the 2023-24 season on Monday. In fact, Simmons has been doing his part while allowing his teammates to shine in the process.

In Monday’s 133-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Simmons had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while turning the ball over just once in over 35 minutes of floor time. With Mikal Bridges taking the first two games of the season to get himself going, Simmons has been one of the constants for the Nets.

A lot went right for Brooklyn against the Hornets as the Nets were off to their best start to a game so far this season by winning the first quarter 42-23. While Charlotte was able to get themselves together after that first quarter, getting their 21-point deficit down to seven with 1:04 left in the second quarter, Brooklyn was able to keep their foot on the pedal enough to walk away with a win.

However, in the midst of Monday’s win, there were some things that the Nets still need to improve if they want to keep the wins coming. That was Simmons’ takeaway from the game at least:

“I think that’s the first part about our team that you will see. We’re going to get out and run, but I don’t think that’s everything about us. I think we got a lot more growing to do. We’re capable of playing the half court too, once we figure out our sets and how we want to play. But, the first part is running, you know? We’re going to get out on transition and run.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire