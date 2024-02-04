Nets’ Ben Simmons reacts to Sixers fans booing him after road win

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons made another trip to the Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Nets following his unceremonious exit from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, mostly, had a very successful career in Philadelphia. He was a 3-time All-Star, an All-NBA Third Teamer, and has the 2nd-most triple-doubles in Sixers history. He did a lot for the team while he was in a Sixers uniform.

However, things, obviously, did not end well in Philadelphia. Sixers fans are one of the more passionate fan bases in the NBA and they do not forget what happened. They let Simmons know about their displeasure whenever he entered the contest with loud boos and jeers every chance they got.

After a 136-121 win over the Sixers, Simmons gave his reaction to being booed by the fans.

Ben Simmons on reaction being back in Philly: "It's funny to me. I got grown men pissed off and yelling at me, you know. It's like, I get to go home after this, get the win. For me, I'm all about winning, so come here, do our job and get to go home. But It's fun. I enjoy that" — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) February 4, 2024

Simmons did not attempt a shot in his 14 minutes of playing time, but he was a plus-7 and had nine rebounds and five assists off the bench.

