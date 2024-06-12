Nets’ Ben Simmons posts interesting message on Instagram story

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has not had the kind of tenure with the Nets that everyone hoped for when he came to the team in the middle of the 2021-22 season. In his 2.5 seasons in Brooklyn, Simmons has played in just 57 games due to injuries, but he has a message for everyone who has gave up on him.

Simmons recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram in what appears to be him entering a gym to most likely continue the offseason workouts that he is famous for at this point. The interesting part of the picture is a sign that reads “it hits different when you bet on yourself and it pays off.”

While this kind of picture is bound to be a major topic of conversation amongst the Nets fanbase, it may be more worth it to break down what Simmons could be saying here. It’s safe to say that most of the fanbase is skeptical of Simmons’ ability to contribute to the team that they hold dear that is still reeling from the breakup of the Big 3.

Simmons, who was acquired by the Nets in exchange of James Harden, one of the superstars in the Big 3, has not done much to gain anyone’s trust in him being able to produce at the star level that he was expected to. All Simmons can do now is rehab his back that has been bothering him for the past few years and hope that he can be healthy enough to play most of next season.

