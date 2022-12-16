Brittney Griner said she intends to play the upcoming WNBA season in emotional message to her supporters

Associated Press

A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal. Relatives, including the grandparents who claimed to have been kidnapped, had also told Judge Robin Chittum in August last year about Anderson Aldrich's struggles with mental illness, during a hearing at which the judge said Aldrich needed treatment or “it's going to be so bad," according to the documents. The revelation that Chittum regarded the defendant as a potentially serious threat adds to the advance warnings authorities are known to have had about Aldrich's increasingly violent behavior and raise more questions about whether the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs could have been prevented.