Brittney Griner said she intends to play the upcoming WNBA season in emotional message to her supporters
Brittney Griner plans to make her return to the W next season.
Brittney Griner plans to make her return to the W next season.
A lawmaker is looking for co-sponsors for legislation to return the first day of rifle deer season in Pennsylvania to the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers.
A 94-year-old reader says he would like to live another six years, and accepting the changes that come with aging is just a part of life.
A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA. One suburban athlete got to see it up close when she was in elementary school. Now helping her Carmel Catholic High School team to succeed among the best in the state, all while still chasing that dream
"Emancipation" actor Will Smith opened up about his weight loss journey after going viral for his "dad bod", on an episode of "Red Table Talk" hosted by him and his 3 kids.
Police have charged Robert Miller III with two counts of vehicular homicide, one for reckless driving and the other for drag racing.
There were curtseys and kisses, candlelight and carols. A sea of co-ordinated burgundy and cream festive outfits, and the impeccably behaved royal children at the heart of the family fold.
The first photos from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have been released. Here's everything you need to know about space's hottest new photographer.
Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. In an interview with a Russian-language YouTube channel, he touted direct computer access to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enroll migrants and was vague about “opportunists” in Mexico who ensure customers’ safety after they fly there on tourist visas and while they wait in Tijuana to cross.
The world's most famous music studio gets a loving portrait from director Mary McCartney in the new Disney+ documentary. If These Walls Could Sing: 5 Things We Learned From the Abbey Road Doc Cady Siregar
A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal. Relatives, including the grandparents who claimed to have been kidnapped, had also told Judge Robin Chittum in August last year about Anderson Aldrich's struggles with mental illness, during a hearing at which the judge said Aldrich needed treatment or “it's going to be so bad," according to the documents. The revelation that Chittum regarded the defendant as a potentially serious threat adds to the advance warnings authorities are known to have had about Aldrich's increasingly violent behavior and raise more questions about whether the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs could have been prevented.
For the first time since her release from a Russian prison, Brittney Griner took to social media to thank her friends and family, and give an update on her WNBA return.
Police have not offered any details on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
The Jets won’t have quarterback Mike White against the Lions on Sunday, but they remain hopeful about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams being on the field. Williams was forced to leave last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a calf injury and he did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday because of the issue. At [more]
The tech industry was hit especially hard, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector falling 34% year to date. According to Grand View Research, the $195.65 billion video game industry will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% until at least 2030. With the new year around the corner, now could be an excellent time to add a gaming stock to your portfolio.
After last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded hopeful that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would be able to play this week despite suffering a calf injury in Buffalo. There may be less hope about Williams’ availability for Sunday at this point in the week, however. Williams missed practice for the [more]
The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time. Infantino says that groups could grow from 12 to 16.
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.