Nets' Ben Simmons to be re-evaluated in two weeks; Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV nearing returns

NEW YORK — It appears Ben Simmons is still a ways away from returning to the court.

The Nets announced on Wednesday that Simmons has “displayed consistent strength improvement” in his lower back and has gradually increased his workload since the last time reporters inquired about his status on Dec. 2.

However, Simmons is still not ready to play and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. He has not appeared in a game for Brooklyn since Nov. 2 because of a nerve impingement in his lower back.

“We’re doing this two-week thing just to give you some sort of semblance of being able to communicate with you,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “But he’s just continued to improve strength-wise, which is the biggest thing for him, which has allowed him to continue to do things on the floor. … We’ll see where he’s at in two weeks, but all signs are pointing towards him improving, which is the best thing, and heading in the right direction for us.”

Simmons, who has been limited to just six games this season, got an epidural injection on Dec. 6 to aid in the recovery of his injury. He owns averages of 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game and the Nets have an offensive rating of 111.5 with him on the court.

The calculus for Simmons’ eventual return is simple. The stronger he gets, the quicker he will be able to resume contact drills. Once he crosses that physical hurdle, a return to play will eventually follow.

“As he continues to gain strength, that will allow additional bodies to be around him,” Vaughn said. “And so no, he’s not playing two-on-two, three-on-three right now. Hopefully that’s in the future, going ahead. But I think overall, you’re just adding different stimuli in order to get to a point where you can put bodies around him.”

While Simmons certainly has his fair share of skeptics, Vaughn believes he will be back on the court this season and continues to communicate with him accordingly.

“For me, my conversation with Ben is still about the game, and so I’ll talk to him about the road trip, some of the things that happened on the road trip,” Vaughn said. “So, my interaction is still based around the game, knowing and hoping and believing that he will return and fit right back in.”

Smith cleared, Walker IV getting closer

Along with the latest Simmons update, the Nets also announced that Dennis Smith Jr. (upper back strain) has been cleared for full basketball activates and will be listed as questionable entering Friday’s game against Denver at Barclays Center.

Smith did not travel with Brooklyn on its recent five-game West Coast road trip and had missed seven straight games because of the injury.

“Dennis is in a position of: Now, he missed two weeks probably from playing competitive basketball,” Vaughn said. “Now it’s about the conditioning piece and the other things that go to him, we don’t want to see him return to this position, also. So, getting him some ability to play against other guys, a little stay ready to see how he responds, but hopefully we’ll see him at the end of this week.”

Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed nine straight games because of a left hamstring strain, is expected to progress to 5-on-5 work in the coming days and return to the lineup sometime next week. He did not travel out west with the team, either.

With Smith and Walker both missing extended time, Vaughn has been forced to dig deep into his bench in recent games.

“Hopefully we’ll see [Dennis] at the end of this week, and then hopefully Lonnie the following week, but both trending towards that direction,” Vaughn said.

A family reunited

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith was recently reunited with his father, Elbert Smith, after nearly 30 years apart.

Elbert Smith, 52, had served 28 years in prison as an accessory to murder. He was granted conditional freedom by the Virginia Parole Board, with help from Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison and other franchise leaders.

Finney-Smith played seven seasons with the Mavericks before being traded to Brooklyn in last season’s Kyrie Irving deal. The Nets granted him a one-day absence from the team recently so he could be present for his father’s release.

“We definitely supported him going there and being there,” Vaughn said. “And you talk about the ultimate Christmas gift for those kids to be there as well. Pretty touching this time of year, when you try to hone in on the things that make life simple and uncomplicated. It’s family and being able to appreciate that.”