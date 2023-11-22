Nets’ Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas improving; Dennis Smith Jr. has back sprain

The Brooklyn Nets are missing some significant players in their rotation as they enter a lighter part of their schedule, but the public finally has some substantial updates regarding Brooklyn’s injured players.

On Wednesday, the Nets released a more detailed medical update on guards Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement), Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain), and Dennis Smith Jr. (back sprain).

Brooklyn said that Simmons’ condition is improving with treatment and has begun light individual work. There will be another update on Simmons in 7-10 days.

Smith underwent an MRI and the imaging confirmed that he has a lower back sprain. He missed Sunday’s 121-99 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with the injury and for now, he will continue to receive treatment on his back. Smith is currently listed as “day-by-day” and has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks.

Thomas has made “significant” improvement in his rehab from his ankle injury and has been cleared for increased on-court activity. The Nets expect Thomas to be integrated into team activities as he progresses in his rehab.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire