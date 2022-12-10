Big Ten admits officials blew call that would have cost Ohio State buzzer beater vs. Rutgers
It'll go down as the first buzzer-beater for Ohio State in more than a decade, but should Tanner Holden's shot against Rutgers have counted?
Ohio State's buzzer beater against Rutgers on Dec. 8 should not have counted, according Big Ten officials. What happens now?
Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers.
