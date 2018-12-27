Nets beat Hornets in double overtime despite last-second clock malfunction

The Brooklyn Nets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-132 in double overtime on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center, though a late clock error threw off the Hornets’ last-ditch effort.

With six seconds left in the second overtime period, Nets guard Joe Harris stole the ball at the top of the key and sprinted to the other end of the floor, making a layup to put Brooklyn up by two with 3.4 seconds left in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hornets guard Malik Monk then brought the ball up the floor for one last effort and put up a half-court shot. However the horn at the Barclays Center sounded nearly two full seconds before the clock should have hit zero, causing confusion on the court.

While the Nets started celebrating, officials went to the table and reviewed the play before adding 1.8 seconds back on the clock.

Despite the extra time, the Hornets couldn’t make the final shot and fell by two. Had the clock sounded at the correct time initially, Monk would have reached the 3-point line and had a much better look at a game-winning shot.

Charlotte Hornets’ Malik Monk, right, watches from the floor as Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris drives toward the basket after Monk turned the ball over during the second overtime on Wednesday in New York. Harris scored the go-ahead basket on the play as the Nets won 134-132. (AP)

Nets forward DeMarre Carrol missed a chance to win the game in regulation at the free-throw line. At the line with just 1.2 seconds left, Carrol had tied the game up 114-114 before missing his second free throw to win it.

He got a second chance after Nicolas Batum was called for a lane violation attempting to box out Jarrett Allen early. Carroll, though, missed the third shot, which sent the game into the extra period.

“It’s a dogfight there,” Nets forward Spencer Dinwiddie said. “They’re a good ballclub … We made just enough plays, just enough shots, just enough stops, so it’s a credit to our group in terms of maturity.”

Story continues

“It’s a dogfight.”@SDinwiddie_25 on how we pulled this one out: pic.twitter.com/pAAgDY5k94 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 27, 2018





Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 35 points, shooting 13-of-26 from the field, and Jeremy Lamb dropped 31. Dinwiddie led the Nets with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Harris put up 27.

The win marked the Nets’ ninth in their past 10 games, while the Hornets have lost four of their last six.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• LeBron listed as day-to-day with slight groin strain

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas

