Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni receiving interest from Celtics, Blazers and Magic: report

Mike D'Antoni coaching in NBA bubble

Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni is receiving interest from the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic for their open head coaching positions, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday night.

The Nets will grant teams interview requests with D'Antoni once the playoffs are over.

D'Antoni was last a head coach just a season ago in Houston, where he spent four seasons with the Rockets and held a 217-101 record. He lead them to the playoffs in all four seasons, made it to the Western Conference Semifinals three times and Western Conference Finals once.

For his career, D'Antoni holds a 718-555 record that he amassed during stints in Denver, Phoenix, New York, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Houston.