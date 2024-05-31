Nets announce Jordi Fernandez’s coaching staff for 2024-25 season

The Nets have announced their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

As we already knew, Jordi Fernandez will take over bench duties for Brooklyn after spending the previous two seasons as the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

The 41-year-old will be tasked with getting things trending back in the right direction for a rebuilding Nets team and he’ll have a relatively new staff consisting of nine assistants to help him achieve that.

Here’s a look at his coaching staff:

Assistant coach: Steve Hetzel

Assistant coach: Juwan Howard

Assistant coach: Jay Hernandez

Assistant coach: Adam Caporn

Assistant coach: Deividas Dulkys

Assistant coach: Ryan Forehan-Kelly

Assistant coach: Connor Griffin

Assistant coach: Corey Vinson

Assistant coach: Travis Bader

The most notable name in this group is Howard, who returns to an NBA bench after working five seasons as the head coach for his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

The 51-year-old previously served as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff with the Miami Heat for six seasons following his 19-year NBA career.