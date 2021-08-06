Nets among three teams being considered by free agent Andre Iguodala: report

Andre Iguodala Heat

The Nets could soon be adding another NBA champion to their roster.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has narrowed his free agency decision down to three teams: the Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Iguodala, 37, played 63 games with the Miami Heat in 2020-21, averaging 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. The Heat declined his option following the season, making him a free agent.

Known primarily for his defense on the wing, Iguodala won three titles with the Warriors. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2015, as he averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in six games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while also matching up on LeBron James in key moments.