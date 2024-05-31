Nets add Travis Bader as assistant coach to Jordi Fernandez’s staff

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into a new era of the franchise as they look to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason entirely last season. With Jordi Fernandez as the new head coach of a rebuilding Brooklyn team, he has been shaping his staff to his liking, including a recent addition.

The Nets announced on Friday what the coaching staff will be for the 2024-25 season as the team looks to correct a lot of issues from 2023-24. The last addition to Fernandez’s staff is Travis Bader and now, the nine assistant coaches for the Nets are in place and ready to go.

Bader, 32, has been promoted as an assistant coach to Fernandez’s staff after spending the past four seasons as a video assistant. According to Bader’s LinkedIn profile, he has also had responsibilities in film breakdown, scouting, and player development, something that Brooklyn has been prioritizing since they hired Fernandez.

Bader played his college basketball at Oakland University and upon his graduation was third in NCAA history in three-point field-goals made and attempted. Following his time at Oakland University, Bader went on to play professionally, but spent most of his time playing overseas.

However, Bader did have two stints in the G League when he played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2015 and for the Austin Spurs in 2019. Bader then joined Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season as a video assistant and has been with the franchise ever since.

The Brooklyn Nets confirm the coaching staff for the 2024-25 season while adding that Travis Bader is being promoted to assistant coach. Bader became a video assistant/player development coach for the Nets heading into the 2020-21 season and has been with the team since. https://t.co/zEVSjH491t — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire