Nets add Iman Shumpert amid fears over Caris LeVert's thumb injury

Almost as soon as news broke that Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert may be shelved with a thumb injury on his shooting hand, the team attempted to bolster its wing depth on Wednesday afternoon.

LeVert will meet with a specialist to determine treatment for what the Nets fear is ligament damage in his right thumb, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Within minutes, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nets plan to fill their lone open roster spot with free-agent guard Iman Shumpert.

LeVert was a rising star in the Eastern Conference before suffering a gruesome ankle injury that kept him out for three months last season. He returned to lead the Nets in scoring during their first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers and re-established himself as one of the building blocks that made Brooklyn such an attractive free-agent destination for All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in July.

The Nets could be without Caris LeVert if his thumb is as injured as they fear. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

LeVert suffered the injury during Brooklyn’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, he missed Tuesday’s loss to the Utah Jazz with what the team called a sprained right thumb. It now appears the damage to his thumb could be worse than the team originally indicated.

The Nets now anticipate LeVert will miss “several weeks” with the thumb injury, per Charania.

The Nets have failed to meet lofty expectations in the early going this season despite an uptick in production from LeVert, and his extended absence could set Brooklyn’s chemistry experiment back even more. There have been a rash of hand injuries in the first month of the NBA season headlined by All-Stars Gordon Hayward and Stephen Curry, who both broke bones in their non-shooting hands. Their recovery times were respectively set at weeks and months. Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie tore ligaments in his right thumb last season, and surgery cost him 14 games over a five-week span.

Shumpert, who won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, went unsigned this past summer after splitting time last season between the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. He played well with the Kings, starting and serving as a veteran leader for a young team that was on the rise, but injuries and a lack of production led to diminished minutes after he was traded to the Houston Rockets for the stretch run.

The Nets started Garrett Temple in LeVert’s place on Tuesday, keeping Dinwiddie in his sixth-man role, and perhaps Irving’s past experience playing with Shumpert will expedite his contributions. The roster spot Shumpert is filling will no longer be available when veteran Wilson Chandler returns from PED suspension in mid-December. The question facing Brooklyn now is whether LeVert will be able to return by then, too.

