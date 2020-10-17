Nets 2020 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Consensus remains that Brooklyn can be patient with pick

The 2020 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching.

With the entire NBA calendar pushed back due to COVID-19, Nov. 18’s draft will be the first chance that teams have to upgrade their roster, as they welcome in the newest members of the NBA fraternity.

But as the draft gets closer and closer, mock drafts are also heating up. Here’s a roundup of what people think the Nets will do in the upcoming draft…

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

SF Patrick Williams (Florida State)

Patrick Williams is probably more of a long-term investment than he is an instant-impact rookie considering he'll barely be 19 years old on the night of the draft. He's a project. But the 6-8 forward measures well and was a key piece on a Florida State team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. He performed strongly down the stretch while scoring in double-figures in five of the Seminoles' final seven games.

Tyler Byrum, NBC Sports

F Jalen Smith (Maryland)

Smith is a fairly perfect fit for what the Nets need and that is a power forward who can rebound and stretch the floor alongside Kevin Durant and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Smith can also block shots and could form one of the best rim-protecting duos in the game with Allen. Brooklyn could use Smith to form lineups where all five players can shoot.

Jeremy Woo, SI.com

F Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)

The intrigue surrounding Pokusevski has risen to the point where he’s widely viewed as a potential top-20 selection. The prevailing thought right now is that he would rather come to the NBA next season rather than remain overseas, affording him access to better resources and maximizing the chances of his physical improvement. His rail-thin frame is a negative, but international scouts have been optimistic about his unusual skill set as a passer and three-point shooter, though granted he has very limited experience against top competition.