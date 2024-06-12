'Neto inspires me' - Gomes follows Pedro's path to Molineux

[Getty Images]

Rodrigo Gomes has called his move to Wolves "a dream come true" and said he is "inspired" by fellow forward Pedro Neto.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and it's really a pleasure to be here," the 20-year-old signed from Portuguese side Braga for £12.7m told the club's website.

"Wolves are a very good team. It's good to feel that the staff want me."

On Neto, who Wolves signed from Braga in 2019, Gomes added: "He's become like a model to follow in the Braga academy. He inspires me.

"Wolves have a lot of Portuguese players and it makes me more comfortable."