Netminder Carruth rejoins Cardiff Devils

Mac Carruth has played in the United States, Austria and Germany during a senior career that began in 2008 [Getty Images]

Netminder Mac Carruth has rejoined Cardiff Devils for the 2024-25 Elite League season.

The 32-year-old from the United States spent the 2021-22 season with the Welsh team in which they won the league play-offs.

Carruth left Cardiff to join Danish club Herning Blue Fox, spending the last two seasons there.

He joins defenceman Gleason Fournier and Great Britain forward Brett Perlini in returning to Devils for next season.

Devils head coach Pete Russell said: “Mac is an outstanding goaltender and a fierce competitor.

“I coached against him in Germany, and I know how good he was when he played for the Devils the first time around."