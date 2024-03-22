Netherlands vs Scotland LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Netherlands vs Scotland – LIVE!

Scotland begin their preparations for Euro 2024 with a trip to the Netherlands later today. While the Dutch may no longer be quite the force of old, they still represent a huge name in the international footballing landscape and boast a vast array of top talent.

Indeed, the Tartan Army failed to deliver on making Euro 2020 despite home advantage at times. Though qualification for this summer’s tournament is yet more progress, the challenge for Steve Clarke and his side is to make an impact this time around. Merely participating will not be good enough, albeit being drawn in a group also containing hosts Germany does not help.

Ronald Koeman’s side, meanwhile, are looking for progress of their own. It will surely take a long time for the Dutch to establish themselves as a force again but the weight of expectation remains heavy. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Netherlands vs Scotland latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm GMT; Amsterdam ArenA

TV channel and live stream: Viaplay

Netherlands team news: Depay returns

Scotland team news: Gordon to win 75th cap

Prediction 1-1 draw

Netherland vs Scotland: Tonight's venue

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

The calm before the storm...

Steve Clarke drops hint ahead of Scotland's clash with the Netherlands

17:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Scotland manager hinted he may be trying something different ahead of tonight’s game...

"I've asked them to do something a little bit different, but I won't tell you want it is," he said. "These are the kinds of games to try something a little bit different. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn't."

Netherlands vs Scotland: Latest odds today

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Netherlands to win: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Scotland to win: 6/1

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Netherlands vs Scotland: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Netherlands wins: 9

Draws: 5

Scotland wins: 6

Netherlands vs Scotland: Friendly prediction today

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland are a tough team to beat but may struggle to score goals against this Dutch side, making a draw likely.

Scotland team news vs Netherlands today

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Craig Gordon could win his 75th cap for Scotland after his return from a double leg break. Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey and Jacob Brown are all out.

Netherlands team news vs Scotland today

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Netherlands will welcome back Memphis Depay for tonight's game. The Atletico Madrid forward has been missing for his country for over a year due to various injuries.

Quinten Timber, twin brother of Arsenal star Jurrien, is set to make his debut.

Netherlands vs Scotland: TV channel and live stream

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the 7.45pm GMT kick-off will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1. A monthly subscription to the channel costs £9.99 a month.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can access the game via their website and app.

Welcome

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Scotland’s trip to the Netherlands in a friendly later today.

Kick-off from the Amsterdam ArenA is at 7.45pm GMT.