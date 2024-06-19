Netherlands vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Both the Netherlands and France got off to a good start in Group D as they won their opening games at EURO 2024 to set up this pivotal clash.

Both Ronald Koeman and Didier Deschamps will have been happy enough with what they saw from their teams in their openers but both will want more from their attacking units.

All of the talk ahead of this game is about Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose and how he is likely to miss this clash, and potentially the rest of the group stage, at least.

Even if Mbappe is missing there are still plenty of incredible talents on show, especially in attack, for both teams and we are about to find out just how good their defensive units are.

How to watch Netherlands vs France, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (June 21)

Stadium: Leipzig

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Netherlands team news, focus

Weghorst and Malen had a big impact off the bench in the Netherlands' 2-1 comeback win against Poland, but Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons should start again. Koeman has plenty of youth in his midfield and we could see Georginio Wijnaldum start against France to give the Dutch a more defensive look in the engine room.

France team news, focus

The main injury issue for France is Mbappe and it seems like either Olivier Giroud or Randal Kolo Muani will start in his place. France worked hard against Austria for their 1-0 win and although it wasn't perfect, Deschamps will be delighted with the performance N'Golo Kante put in as he rolled back the years in midfield. The defensive solidity a peak Kante provides is what Les Bleus need if they're going to win this competition.

Netherlands vs France prediction

This should be a very exciting game as both teams will go all-out for the win and try to entertain as they already have three points on the board. They'll both be happy with a draw. Netherlands 2-2 France.