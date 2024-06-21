Netherlands vs France: Preview, predictions and lineups

Two international titans go head-to-head on Friday evening when the Netherlands face France in Group D at Euro 2024.

Despite their underwhelming showing at Euro 2020 last time out, the Netherlands still have slim hopes of claiming their second European Championship title in Germany - 36 years on from their first and only triumph. A 2-1 comeback victory over Poland got their campaign off to a winning start, even if they still found themselves relying on Wout Weghorst from the bench.

France also got their tournament underway with a win, conquering a high-octane Austria side in a narrow 1-0 success. The tournament's overriding favourites, Didier Deschamps' men were not at their blistering best in their opener but can make a real statement with victory over the Dutch in Leipzig.

Of course, these two have plenty of recent history. France beat the Netherlands twice during qualifying for Euro 2024, including a 4-0 thrashing in Saint-Denis, and finished four points ahead of the Oranje en route to this summer's tournament.

Here's 90min's guide to Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024.

Netherlands vs France H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Netherlands 1-2 France (13 October 2023) - Euro 2024 qualifying

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Netherlands vs France on TV and live stream

Netherlands team news

Having lost the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners to injury prior to the tournament, Ronald Koeman could do with a little luck throughout the remainder of the competition. Fortunately, his squad came through their win over Poland unscathed.

Netherlands could welcome Brian Brobbey back for the battle with France this Friday as the Ajax forward closes in on a return to fitness following a hamstring injury. However, he will be nothing more than an impact sub.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs France

Netherlands predicted lineup vs France (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman, Reijnders; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.

France team news

France were left sweating on the fitness of talisman and captain Kylian Mbappe after he broke his nose against Austria. Whether he will be fit to feature against the Netherlands remains to be seen, but he will have to wear a protective face mask for the remainder of the tournament.

If Mbappe can't feature against Austria, Marcus Thuram could be shifted to the centre-forward position after featuring on the left flank against Austria. Alternatively, Randal Kolo Muani or France's all-time top goalscorer Olivier Giroud could feature.

France predicted lineup vs Netherlands (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Thuram.

France vs Netherlands score prediction

France will be praying Mbappe can feature during their toughest group stage fixture, especially given he scored four times against the Dutch in qualifying. However, even without the Real Madrid star at their disposal, Deschamps' side will be favourites for this one.

A rock solid defence will fancy its chances up against a forward line that was not quite on the same page against Poland, even if Liverpool's Cody Gakpo looked incredibly sharp as he got his name on the scoresheet. At the other end, France have a variety of weapons that can hurt the Oranje and should continue their winning start to Euro 2024.