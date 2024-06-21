Netherlands vs. France Livestream: How to Watch the Euro Championship Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream today’s Netherlands vs. France Euro Championship match on Sling.

More from Rolling Stone

Group D of the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship is getting a big matchup today when the Netherlands take on France. The match will happen at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The most notable headline going into today’s match is the absence of France’s captain Kylian Mbappé. The star forward suffered a broken nose after colliding with Austria defender Kevin Danso on Monday. Despite Mbappé’s injury, France won that match 1-0 The Netherlands side is coming off a 2-1 victory over Poland this past weekend.

Looking to watch the Netherlands vs. France Euro Championship match? Read on. Below is a quick guide on how to get a Netherlands vs. France livestream through Sling.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. France Game Online

Today’s Netherlands vs. France match is airing live on Fox in the U.S. That means cord-cutters will need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox to watch the Netherlands vs. France game without cable.

One good streaming option for today’s big game is Sling, which carries Fox in its Blue and Orange + Blue plans.* The Sling Blue plan costs $45 a month, and carries 44 channels in total, including local channels in most areas (Fox, NBC, and ABC), as well as popular channels like FX, USA, and CNN.

get sling blue $45

You can also get a Netherlands vs. France livestream through Sling with its comprehensive Orange + Blue plan. This plan adds seven channels, compared to Blue, including the ESPN family of networks. Sling Orange + Blue costs $35 for your first month and $60 a month after that. If you want even more sports channels, Sling also offers a Sports Extra add-on for $11 a month.

*Fox not available in all areas. Make sure Fox is available through Sling in your area here.

When is Netherlands vs. France Euro Championship Game?

This weekend’s Netherlands vs. France match is happening on Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT.

Netherlands vs. France Euro Championship Odds, History

Oddsmakers are expecting a very close match between the Netherlands and France. As of writing, France has a slight edge with moneyline odds of +125 against the Netherlands’ +230. The odds for a tie are at +230 (Fanduel). France has scored one goal in the Euro tournament but conceded none, while the Netherlands have scored two and conceded one.

The powerhouse national teams met twice during last year’s qualifying. France won both matches, scoring four goals to the Netherlands zero in the first and winning 2-1 in the second. However, Mbappé was responsible for both goals in the second game, making his absence today all the more crucial for the Netherlands’ hopes of advancing.

Best of Rolling Stone