Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

A huge tie between two of the sides fancied to make a run later into the tournament takes place on Friday when Netherlands and France clash. Both will be looking to secure their place in the knockout stages with a crucial victory but who will come out on top?

Netherlands vs France Latest Odds

France come into the encounter as the slight favourites but, with so much on the line, there could be some twists and turns to come in this massive match. There are still doubts over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who left the field against Austria with an apparent broken nose, and this could prove to be a difference maker, especially with Netherlands looking free flowing in attack at times against Poland.

Both sides showed vulnerabilities in their opening Euro 2024 matches though, France struggled to deal with the Austrian high press and Netherlands rode their luck against Poland as they battled to try and snatch a late goal. A win for either side would all but secure their route to the knockout stage, highlighting the importance of gaining the win ahead of Matchweek Three.

What are the best bets for Netherlands vs France?

The Dutch defender managed a shot on target in his nations opening game against Poland, albeit with his right foot, but he was a constant danger in the air from set pieces. France conceded three shots on target against Austria, one of those coming from a header, and looked a bit shaky when they were forced to defend the six corners the Austrians won. The France defence will need to be at the top of their game to stop the Netherlands captain from gaining the edge.

Rabiot operated in his usual all-action manner against Austria, making two fouls and two successful tackles. The quick passing Dutch midfield could cause some problems for him and with nine yellow cards in the 2023/24 season, he could be a prime candidate to have his name taken by the man in charge.

Key players expected to impact the Netherlands vs France match

There could be some added pressure on the young attacker’s shoulders for the Netherlands game, with Kylian Mbappe potentially missing out following a nasty face injury against Austria. Thuram proved he’s capable of being a handful though, having five shots in France’s opening match with two of those being on target. If Mbappe does miss the match on Friday night, Thuram will have to become the main goal threat for his nation and will need to show that he can step up in the absence of the France captain.

Virgil Van Dijk

The Liverpool defender showed just how important he is for his country in the opening match against Poland, marshalling the defence and almost scoring a goal to get his side back into the game. His ability in the air at both ends of the pitch could be vital against a France side that looked to struggle from set pieces in their first match of the tournament. Above all else, Van Dijk will need to show his leadership skills to ensure his side aren’t caught out by the pacy French attack.

Netherlands vs France tips