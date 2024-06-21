Netherlands vs France – Euro 2024 Match Preview

The Netherlands face France in a huge Group D encounter at Euro 2024 this evening with both teams having made a winning start to their campaigns.

Having met in qualification for the tournament, it will be a familiar match-up as two of Europe’s proudest football nations collide.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Form

Netherlands: WLWWW

The Oranje opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought win over Poland, with Ronald Koeman’s side forced to come from behind after Adam Buksa’s early goal. Cody Gakpo levelled with a deflected drive before substitute Wout Weghorst steered in a late winner for the Dutch.

Koeman has made a solid start to his second spell in charge of the Netherlands, bouncing back from an opening hammering against France to guide his nation to Euro 2024. The Netherlands have won seven of their last eight fixtures across all competitions and have scored 4+ goals in four of their previous six.

Issues remain in central midfield after the withdrawals of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners through injury, while Denzel Dumfries has held onto his right-back role despite competition from Jeremie Frimpong. Koeman has an embarrassment of options to choose from at centre-back and the Dutch defence could be key to their hopes. Such is their depth, Micky van de Ven and Matthijs de Ligt were both named as substitutes for the opening game.

The Dutch will need to improve on a poor recent record against France, however, having seven of the last encounters between the neighbouring nations.

France: LWWDW

France were also made to work hard for three points in their opening fixture as Les Bleus were pushed by a stubborn Austria team. Maximilian Wober’s own goal handed France the win, but Austria had chances with Christoph Baumgartner denied by Mike Maignan.

France saw captain Kylian Mbappe depart the pitch with a broken nose in the 90th minute and the forward has been pictured in a protective mask this week, though no decision has been made on whether the 25-year-old will feature against the Dutch.

“We’ll do all we can to ensure that he’ll be available tomorrow” 💬 Didier Deschamps on if Kylian Mbappe will be able to play against The Netherlands ⚽ pic.twitter.com/81UnMKkzRw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2024

N’Golo Kante’s return to the France fold was impressive with a man-of-the-match performance against Austria and the veteran will hope to retain his place ahead of Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelian Tchouameni.

France will start as favourites with only Germany having beaten Les Bleus in normal time in their last 19 internationals. Didier Deschamps’s side also beat the Netherlands home and away in qualification for the tournament.

Last Meeting

Netherlands 1-2 France, 13/10/2023, Euro 2024 qualification

France secured qualification for Euro 2024 with two games to spare after Kylian Mbappe’s double earned Didier Deschamps’ side a 2-1 win in Amsterdam

Mbappe opened the scoring after just seven minutes and doubled the visitor’s advantage early into the second half, with Quilindschy Hartman’s 83rd-minute response proving too little too late for the Dutch. The win continued France’s flawless record of six wins from six games in qualification, booking their place at Euro 2024.

Predicted Lineups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

France: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Giroud.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor (England).

What channel is the Netherlands vs France on?

BBC One and iPlayer.

What time is kick-off?

8 pm BST on Friday 21 June in Leipzig.

Odds

Netherlands – 12/5

Draw – 11/5

France – 5/4

