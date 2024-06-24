Netherlands vs Austria TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

(Getty Images)

Netherlands have impressed in spells at Euro 2024 but look yet to fully hit their stride throughout an entire match - which makes the fact they’ve already earned four points to all but seal their progression to the last 16 more impressive.

Ronald Koeman’s side haven’t quite clicked in the final third but a goalless draw with France following a late win over Poland puts them in the driving seat to top Group D for now.

Austria present formidable opposition though, impressing under Ralf Rangnick with good organisation, plenty of work rate and a goal threat from several angles, including the in-form Christoph Baumgartner.

Victory for Austria will see them through in at least second place, and even if they lose they may yet progress - but they’re certain to go through with a draw or better, which is no doubt what Rangnick will be instructing them to aim for.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the last round of group games.

When is Netherlands vs Austra?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown live on BBC Two and can be streamed via the iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

This game will be shown live on BBC Two and can be streamed via the iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Gernot Trauner is the only doubt for either side, with the Austrian defender going off injured in his team’s last match after having scored. If he misses out, Kevin Danso will likely come back in.

Otherwise, Austria should line up largely the same with Marko Arnautovic leading the attack. Netherlands have choices to make in midfield - where Koeman shuffled his pack last time - and perhaps up front, with Memphis Depay not looking sharp or fully fit in the tournament yet.

Predicted line-ups

NED - Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo, Depay

AUT - Pentz, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene, Laimer, Seiwald, Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

Odds

Netherlands 5/4

Draw 2/1

Austria 5/2

Prediction

The Dutch should have enough to remain unbeaten even if Austria put together the more cohesive performance across the 90 minutes. Netherlands 1-1 Austria.

