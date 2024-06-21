Netherlands v France LIVE: Kylian Mbappe injury updates and team news ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Kylian Mbappe could play for France while wearing a face mask (Reuters)

France take on Netherlands in their second Euro 2024 fixture today and face an anxious wait on the fitness of talisman Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s opening win over Austria on Monday night but the superstar forward returned to training on Thursday sporting a blue, white and red mask in display of the French tricolore.

However, he may be banned from wearing that specific mask due to Uefa rules that state “medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified”. According to reports in France, the superstar forward was presented with a range of other masks to wear, some of which were plain and would be suited to Uefa’s regulations.

Mbappe is hopeful of being involved against the Netherlands, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming that “things are moving in the right direction” when asked about the 25-year-old’s availability the day before the game. Both sides will be looking to build on narrow opening wins, with the Dutch beating Poland 2-1 thanks to Wout Weghorst’s 83rd-minute goal and Les Bleus downing a stubborn Austria 1-0 after a Max Wober own goal.

Follow all the latest on Mbappe and then updates from the game itself with our blog below:

Netherlands v France - live updates

Euro 2024 favourites France take on Netherlands in Leipzig, with kick-off at 8pm BST live on BBC One

Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose has dominated headlines with questions over whether France’s talisman will be fit to play

Mbappe wore a mask in training on Thursday but it may be abnned by Uefa regulations

Both the Netherlands and France won their opening Euro 2024 games by a single goal

Netherlands - France

Kylian Mbappe injury latest as special mask set to be banned due to Euro 2024 rule

11:25 , Luke Baker

Kylian Mbappe unveiled a specially designed mask to protect his broken nose as the France captain targets a return to the pitch against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but he may be banned from wearing it due to Uefa rules.

Netherlands v France

10:35 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of France’s clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Both sides are looking to build on narrow opening wins but tournament favourites France face an anxious wait on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe.

The superstar forward broke his nose in the opening match against Austria but may be able to play while sporting a mask.

Stick with us for full live coverage