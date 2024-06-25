Netherlands v Austria LIVE: Line-ups and team news in race to top Euro 2024 group D

Netherlands fans get in the spirit before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2024 Group D reaches its conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Netherlands face an Austria side that has so far been one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria lost their group opener to France but put in a spirited display that impressed many neutrals, and their 3-1 dismantling of Poland in their next match put them firmly among the competition’s dark horses.

They face a Netherlands side that struggled at times against both Poland and France, though a late Wout Weghorst goal in their opener gave them three points, and they were unlucky to not grab a win against Les Bleus after Xavi Simons’ winner was controversially ruled out.

Those results set up a fascinating clash between the two at the conclusion of Group D, with both still able to win the the group. Follow all the action from Netherlands v Austria below.

The Netherlands face Austria in the final game of Group D, with kick-off at 5pm BST

Either side could still finish top of the group, as could France, who play Poland at the same time

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands have impressed in spells at Euro 2024 but look yet to fully hit their stride throughout an entire match - which makes the fact they’ve already earned four points to seal their progression to the last 16 more impressive.

Ronald Koeman’s side haven’t quite clicked in the final third but a goalless draw with France following a late win over Poland puts them in the driving seat to top Group D for now.

Austria present formidable opposition though, impressing under Ralf Rangnick with good organisation, plenty of work rate and a goal threat from several angles, including the in-form Christoph Baumgartner.

Victory for Austria will see them through in at least second place, and even if they lose they may yet progress - but they’re certain to go through with a draw or better, which is no doubt what Rangnick will be instructing them to aim for.

12:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage as Netherlands take on Austria in Euro 2024 today – with top spot in Group D still on the line.