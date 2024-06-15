Netherlands suffer another injury blow ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Poland

The Netherlands have suffered yet another injury blow ahead of their opening game of Euro 2024 against Poland. As reported by De Telegraaf, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey missed the final training session for the side ahead of the Group D clash and is therefore out for the game. The Dutch have already lost Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong to injury before a ball has been kicked. Joshua Zirkzee was called up to the squad and may well find himself on the pitch against Poland at some point. Brobbey was in great form for Ajax this season, scoring 22 goals and grabbing 12 assists in 43 matches.

Oranje are in a tricky group, with France and Austria the other two sides competing for the knock-out rounds. Poland themselves were dealt an even bigger blow with Robert Lewandowski set to miss the opener. While they do have options upfront, the talismanic Barcelona forward is the nations best player and their leader on the pitch.

Following their opener against Poland, the Netherlands will face France on Friday and then round off the group stages against Austria on the 25th of June.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson