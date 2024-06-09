Netherlands still counting on injured De Jong for Euro 2024

Netherlands' Frenkie De Jong in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final soccer match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is still counting of midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the Euro 2024 in Germany even though he might miss the opening game against Poland next weekend.

"Even if he's not available for the first two games, he will remain in the squad. If he misses the whole group stage, maybe I will have to reconsider it. But I'm not expecting that," Koeman said on Sunday.

Barcelona's De Jong suffered an ankle injury in the derby against Real Madrid in April and had to be carried off the pitch. Since then, the 27-year-old has been in rehab, fighting for a place at the Euros.

De Jong has been with the team since Saturday and completed some of the training sessions at the weekend, but he's still out of contention for Monday's final dress rehearsal against Iceland.

"It's going well. I hope that I can already be available against Poland. But we have to wait and see how the ankle reacts to increased strain," De Jong said.

Should De Jong not recover in time, Koeman can nominate a replacement until shortly before the Poland game.

Netherlands also face France and Austria in Group D.